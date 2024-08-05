Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MOO opened at $67.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.