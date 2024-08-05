Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 27,901 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $61.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

