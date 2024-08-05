Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,018 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.02. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,680. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.