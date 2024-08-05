Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 60,570 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

