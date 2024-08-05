Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 66,815 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 305.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.