Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 7,415 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,297,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $284.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $215.37 and a twelve month high of $290.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

