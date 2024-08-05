Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 9,799 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $878.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

