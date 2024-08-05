Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4,181.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 379,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 370,404 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 161,359 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.01. 26,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

