Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 479.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,182,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

