Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 166.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 991,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,362,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.