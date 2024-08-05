Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,807,000 after purchasing an additional 342,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.77 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

