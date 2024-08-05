Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 259.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.