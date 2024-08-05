Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $200.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

