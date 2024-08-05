Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 650.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE NGG opened at $62.99 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

