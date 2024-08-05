Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 811.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.