Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of IJT stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.00. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

