Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,333 shares of company stock worth $5,345,718 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

