Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $535.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.