Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,485.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $227.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.70 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

