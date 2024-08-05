Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.