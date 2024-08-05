Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

