Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,042,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.06.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $175.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.