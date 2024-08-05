Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

