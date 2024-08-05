Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

