Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 823.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

