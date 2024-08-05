Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 213,835 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $159.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

