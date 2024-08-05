Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $2.74 Million in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIVB opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

