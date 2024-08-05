Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 18,243 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.12. 3,961,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,699,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

