Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 24,242 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

