Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded down $19.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.23. 68,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.20. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.