Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 6,137 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

