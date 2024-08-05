Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,854 SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHE opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $112.64.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

