Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 342.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $166.01 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

