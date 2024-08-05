Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 113.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $195.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

