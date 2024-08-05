Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 1.2 %

FMAY opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

