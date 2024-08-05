Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 921,840 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 475,294 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

