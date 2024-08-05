Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,030 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 294.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $456.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.