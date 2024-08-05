Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 173,149 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1,301.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

