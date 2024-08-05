Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 210,971 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 300.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GSK were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GSK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 2.0 %

GSK stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.