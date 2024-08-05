Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,294 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.