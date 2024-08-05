Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $535.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

