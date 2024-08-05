Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1,022.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:BN opened at $42.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

