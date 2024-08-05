Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $65.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

