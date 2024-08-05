Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 122,389 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.97 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.