Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 170,483 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 354.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,483 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $37.72 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

