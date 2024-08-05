Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 185,784 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,643.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

