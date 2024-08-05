Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 333,490 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.40% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

