Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 79,541 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 689.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

