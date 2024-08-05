Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 357.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.