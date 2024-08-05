Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 2,157.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,949 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTIN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,000.

Shares of PTIN opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

